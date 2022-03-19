Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,338 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.68 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

