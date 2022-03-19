Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 14,831 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,831 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $52.02 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $56.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.