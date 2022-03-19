Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.63. The company has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.