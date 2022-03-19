Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $726.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,705 shares of company stock worth $13,461,232. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Par Pacific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

