Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE PTN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

