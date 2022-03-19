PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $17.85 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

PagSeguro Digital Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

