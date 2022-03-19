PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.23)-(0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

PD traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

