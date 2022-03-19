PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

NYSE:PD opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 66,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

