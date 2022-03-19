Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $56,644.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,400 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $56,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OM stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 231,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

