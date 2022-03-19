Otter Tail Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

