Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will post $152.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.56 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $153.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $657.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.46 million to $670.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $694.77 million, with estimates ranging from $690.65 million to $698.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

