Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ORCA stock opened at GBX 36.08 ($0.47) on Thursday. Orcadian Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 30.55 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 59.50 ($0.77).

About Orcadian Energy (Get Rating)

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

