Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.320-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.89 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPRT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,626. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.