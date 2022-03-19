Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OVBC opened at $31.03 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.
About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.