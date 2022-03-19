Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC opened at $31.03 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

