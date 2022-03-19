NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $264.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $122.72 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.40. The firm has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

