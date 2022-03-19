NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$11.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NVA traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$9.51. 10,504,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.03. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.53.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

