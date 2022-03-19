NuCypher Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $305.21 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00036199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00106892 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.