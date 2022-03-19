Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.99. 75,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28.

Nova Measuring Instruments ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.