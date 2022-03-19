NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

NWE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

