Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NYSE:NWN opened at $52.68 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

