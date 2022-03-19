NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$14.31 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.46.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

