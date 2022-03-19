Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,465 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $351.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.