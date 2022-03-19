Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

