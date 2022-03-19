Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.