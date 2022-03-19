Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

