Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $228,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $274.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

