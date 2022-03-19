Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in February

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

