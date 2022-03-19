Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 25,729 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,729 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $54,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $294.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

