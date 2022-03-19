Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 22,865 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $29,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

