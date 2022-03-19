Nordea Investment Management AB Has $45.17 Million Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,781,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,949 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $45,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KC stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

