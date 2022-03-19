Nordea Investment Management AB Has $183.73 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MetLife were worth $183,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in MetLife by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

