Nordea Investment Management AB Has $160.21 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,865 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $160,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.