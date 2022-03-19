Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $40,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after buying an additional 232,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

