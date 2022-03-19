Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $400,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $216.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average of $307.49.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

