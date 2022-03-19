Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 379,341 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,341 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $129,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

