Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,269,325 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,325 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $203,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,330 shares of company stock valued at $21,140,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

