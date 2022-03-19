Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 12,610 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.