Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. 678,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,455. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 719,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

