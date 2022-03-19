Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in February

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Nilfisk Holding A/S stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
About Nilfisk Holding A/S (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nilfisk Holding A/S (NLFKF)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.