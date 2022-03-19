Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in February

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Nilfisk Holding A/S stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Nilfisk Holding A/S manufactures and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. It offers commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning products, including single-disc, burnishers, carpet extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners, sweepers, and combination machines; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

