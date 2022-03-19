NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.37. 13,137,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,477,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

