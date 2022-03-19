NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 197.62% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.90.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

