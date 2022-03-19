NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 197.62% from the company’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.90.
