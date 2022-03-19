Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading 3.6% Higher

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 4,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 21,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

NXH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of C$45.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46.

