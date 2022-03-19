Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 93,616 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

