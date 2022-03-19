Newfound Research LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 27.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $437.18 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

