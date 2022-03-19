New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $129.00 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $113.64 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average of $129.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.