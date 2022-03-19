New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after acquiring an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,718,000 after acquiring an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,391 shares of company stock worth $29,375,850 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

