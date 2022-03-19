New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

