New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after buying an additional 172,870 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY opened at $23.93 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

