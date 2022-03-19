New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NJR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. 1,020,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $46.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

