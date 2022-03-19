New BitShares (NBS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a market cap of $32.95 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046396 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.13 or 0.06996608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,169.01 or 1.00042947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041323 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.